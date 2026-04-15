Tarique Rahman makes TIME’s list of 100 most influential people

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been named in the TIME magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2026, in recognition of his leadership, courage and contribution to restoration of democracy.

The list published by the New York-based weekly on Wednesday also contains the names of US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Pope Leo XIV, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In his profile, TIME editor-at-large Charlie Campbell said Tarique Rahman was living a carefree life of exile in leafy southwest London just a few months ago. “But the 2024 ousting of Bangladesh’s autocratic Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina propelled the 57-year-old scion from opposition agitator to national leader in waiting – a destiny he fulfilled in February by winning an electoral landslide after 17 years estranged from his homeland.”