3 people beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Gaibandha
Three men were beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Gobindaganj, Gaibandha. The incident occurred at around 2:30 am on Tuesday night in Nasirabad village under Katabari Union of the upazila.
The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately. They are believed to be between 30 and 40 years of age.
Confirming the deaths on Sunday morning, Gobindaganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bulbul Islam told Prothom Alo over the phone that police were on their way to the scene to recover the bodies.
He added that the victims’ identities were yet to be established and that no conclusions could be drawn before the investigation was completed.
According to local sources, around 2:30 am on Saturday night, several individuals were allegedly stealing three cows from the cowshed of Abdus Salam, a resident of the shrine area near the border of Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur.
Upon discovering the theft, members of the household raised the alarm, prompting neighbours to rush to the scene. Hearing that cattle were being stolen, the villagers, armed with sticks and other weapons, chased the alleged thieves, who fled towards nearby Nasirabad village.
When the residents of Nasirabad became aware of the situation, they too joined the chase. Three of the suspects reportedly jumped into a pond while attempting to escape.
The villagers then pulled them from the water and beat them severely. Two of the men died at the scene, while another sustained critical injuries.
Upon receiving the news, a police team led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Akhtaruzzaman of Gobindaganj Police Station rescued the injured man and took him to the Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.