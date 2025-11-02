3 people beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Gaibandha

Confirming the deaths on Sunday morning, Gobindaganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bulbul Islam told Prothom Alo over the phone that police were on their way to the scene to recover the bodies.

He added that the victims’ identities were yet to be established and that no conclusions could be drawn before the investigation was completed.

According to local sources, around 2:30 am on Saturday night, several individuals were allegedly stealing three cows from the cowshed of Abdus Salam, a resident of the shrine area near the border of Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur.

Upon discovering the theft, members of the household raised the alarm, prompting neighbours to rush to the scene. Hearing that cattle were being stolen, the villagers, armed with sticks and other weapons, chased the alleged thieves, who fled towards nearby Nasirabad village.