Shinjuku Halal Food founder elected president of Shin-Okubo Bangladeshi Business Community
Md. Shafiul Alam Mazumder, founder and CEO of Gold Lavender Co. Ltd., the company behind Japan-based e-commerce brand Shinjuku Halal Food, has been elected president of the Shin-Okubo Bangladeshi Business Community in Tokyo.
The organisation represents Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and business professionals operating in and around Shin-Okubo, one of Tokyo’s most multicultural commercial districts.
Mazumder’s election highlights the growing role of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in Japan’s business and community landscape.
His journey to the leadership position began with a business idea aimed at addressing a common challenge faced by Muslim residents in Japan: access to halal food.
Business built around community need
Mazumder founded Shinjuku Halal Food after identifying difficulties faced by Muslim families, students, workers and foreign residents in finding halal meat, groceries, spices and other essential food products.
Starting from Shinjuku, the business gradually expanded through online sales and nationwide delivery services.
Today, the company serves customers across Japan, including those living outside major urban centres where halal food options are often limited.
The business provides halal meat, rice, spices, groceries and other food products to Muslim communities, international residents and Japanese customers interested in halal cuisine.
“Our customers are not just buyers. They are our neighbours, our friends and part of our community. Every delivery represents trust and connection,” Mazumder said.
Trust through community engagement
Beyond his business activities, Mazumder has been involved in supporting fellow Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and newcomers adapting to life and business in Japan.
He has shared business experience, encouraged cooperation among entrepreneurs and helped strengthen informal networks within the community.
For immigrants starting a new life abroad, access to reliable information about business procedures, regulations, suppliers and local markets can be crucial. Community-based support often plays an important role in helping them overcome these challenges.
His election is seen by community members as recognition of his entrepreneurial experience and longstanding engagement with the Bangladeshi business community.
Cooperation and opportunities
As president, Mazumder is expected to prioritise stronger cooperation among Bangladeshi business owners and create more opportunities for networking, collaboration and business development.
The community’s broad priorities include strengthening unity among entrepreneurs, encouraging Japanese-Bangladeshi business cooperation and expanding commercial and cultural ties between the two countries.
The Shin-Okubo area, known for its diverse population and international businesses, has become an important hub for foreign entrepreneurs in Tokyo.
From entrepreneur to community representative
Mazumder’s rise reflects a broader trend of immigrant entrepreneurship in Japan, where foreign-owned businesses are contributing to local economies while also serving the needs of their respective communities.
Shinjuku Halal Food began as a response to a specific consumer need but has since developed into a nationwide service connecting customers with halal products.
The company continues to operate through its Shinjuku store, online platform and delivery network.
Mazumder’s election marks a transition from running a community-focused business to taking on a wider representative role among Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in Tokyo.
It also underscores how entrepreneurship, trust and community involvement can combine to create a pathway to leadership.
Shinjuku Halal Food
Shinjuku Halal Food is operated by Gold Lavender Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based halal grocery company serving customers throughout Japan through its physical store and online delivery platform.