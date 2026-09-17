Shinjuku Halal Food founder elected president of Shin-Okubo Bangladeshi Business Community

Md. Shafiul Alam Mazumder, founder and CEO of Gold Lavender Co. Ltd., the company behind Japan-based e-commerce brand Shinjuku Halal Food, has been elected president of the Shin-Okubo Bangladeshi Business Community in Tokyo.

The organisation represents Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and business professionals operating in and around Shin-Okubo, one of Tokyo’s most multicultural commercial districts.

Mazumder’s election highlights the growing role of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in Japan’s business and community landscape.