Bangladesh-born US citizen sentenced to 15 yrs in New York for killing uncle in Munshiganj

A court in New York in the United States has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for killing his uncle nearly five years ago in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. Both of them are US citizens.

The US Department of Justice disclosed this in a press release published on its website yesterday, Thursday.

The court sentenced 54-year-old Ganet Rozario, a resident of the Bronx in New York, to 15 years in prison. Earlier, he had pleaded guilty to the foreign murder of a US national in Bangladesh.