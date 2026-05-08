Bangladesh-born US citizen sentenced to 15 yrs in New York for killing uncle in Munshiganj
A court in New York in the United States has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison for killing his uncle nearly five years ago in Munshiganj, Bangladesh. Both of them are US citizens.
The US Department of Justice disclosed this in a press release published on its website yesterday, Thursday.
The court sentenced 54-year-old Ganet Rozario, a resident of the Bronx in New York, to 15 years in prison. Earlier, he had pleaded guilty to the foreign murder of a US national in Bangladesh.
According to court documents and statements read in court, Ganet Rozario used a shotgun to kill his uncle, Michael Rozario, in Bangladesh. Both men are naturalised US citizens originally from Bangladesh. They had been involved in a years-long dispute over the family homestead in Munshiganj. During a visit to Bangladesh in 2021, both men were staying at the property.
According to the description of the incident, on the evening of 11 June 2021, Ganet was smoking a cigarette outside the family home near the window of his uncle’s bedroom. At that time, he overheard his uncle insulting him from inside the room. Angered by this, Ganet went back inside the house, retrieved a shotgun and came back outside. Shouting words to the effect of, “You will not see the sun tomorrow,” Ganet fired a single shot through the window. The bullet struck Michael Rozario in the stomach and lower abdomen, killing him on the spot.
After the killing, Ganet returned to the United States in July 2023. He was indicted in April 2024 over the murder.
Assistant Attorney General A Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and US Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York announced the sentence.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Los Angeles and New York Field Offices investigated the case.
Acting Deputy Chief Frank Rangoussis of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik for the Southern District of New York prosecuted the case.
The FBI’s Legal Attaché at the US Embassy in Dhaka and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided assistance in the case. The US Department of Justice also thanked the Government of Bangladesh for its cooperation.