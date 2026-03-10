PM Tarique Rahman greets Nepali people on successful elections
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has congratulated the Nepal government and its people on successful parliamentary polls.
"Congratulations to the Government and the people of Nepal on the successful and peaceful parliamentary elections held on 5 March, 2026," he wrote in a post shared on his verified Facebook account yesterday, Monday.
The prime minister said this important democratic exercise reflects the aspirations and resilience of the Nepali people and the strength of their democratic institutions.
He said Bangladesh looks forward to working closely with the new Nepal government and its people to further strengthen their longstanding friendship and cooperation.