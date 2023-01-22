CEC’s meeting with JS speaker likely this week

The chief election commissioner on Sunday sought an appointment from speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury for a meeting about holding the 22nd presidential election, reports UNB.

Confirming the matter, speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury told reporters that CEC Kazi Habibul Awal communicated with her and the meeting is likely to be held this week.

"During the meeting, CEC would come up with a draft schedule for the election and he would announce the schedule as per his convenient time," she said.



