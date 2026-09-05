Major Middle East labour markets shrink, fraud in the name of new markets

Last year, Jahangir Alam of Lakshmipur was sent to Russia with the promise of a job as a cook in a cantonment. But instead of preparing food, he was sent directly to the battlefield to fight against Ukraine.

Jahangir returned home seven months later through the Bangladesh embassy. He told Prothom Alo that he was initially handed a weapon without any training. Later, in one day, he was taught how to operate it. There were 16 of them at the war camp. He spent his days in fear after four of them were killed. He spent two months in hospital after falling ill. He escaped from there and returned home through the embassy.

Russia has never been a major labour market for Bangladesh. Unskilled Bangladeshi workers mainly go to Middle Eastern countries. Many also used to go to Malaysia. Those who are more financially well-off go to European countries. But in recent years, many people have been going to countries such as Russia and Cambodia. Many of them fall victim to fraud after arriving there.

Meanwhile, many people die every year after travelling to European countries through illegal routes. Bangladeshis are among them. Yet people continue to undertake such journeys, spending thousands of taka.