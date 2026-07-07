Jet fuel price cut by Tk 19.22 per litre

Global fuel prices have been falling since May. In line with the trend, the price of jet fuel used by aircraft in Bangladesh has been reduced by Tk 19.22 per litre.

Last month, the price was cut by Tk 15.67 per litre, while in the previous month it was reduced by a combined Tk 61.12 in two phases. However, after the outbreak of war in the Middle East, prices had risen by Tk 107 in two phases in March and by another Tk 24.79 in April.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new jet fuel prices in a notification today, Tuesday. The revised rates will take effect from midnight tonight. BERC has been adjusting prices every month since May last year.