Jet fuel price cut by Tk 19.22 per litre
Global fuel prices have been falling since May. In line with the trend, the price of jet fuel used by aircraft in Bangladesh has been reduced by Tk 19.22 per litre.
Last month, the price was cut by Tk 15.67 per litre, while in the previous month it was reduced by a combined Tk 61.12 in two phases. However, after the outbreak of war in the Middle East, prices had risen by Tk 107 in two phases in March and by another Tk 24.79 in April.
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new jet fuel prices in a notification today, Tuesday. The revised rates will take effect from midnight tonight. BERC has been adjusting prices every month since May last year.
According to the new rates, the price of jet fuel for domestic flights has been fixed at Tk 130.99 per litre, down from Tk 150.21 previously. Before the outbreak of the war, the price stood at Tk 95.12 per litre in February.
For international flights, the price has been reduced from USD 0.9808 to USD 0.8556 per litre.
The conflict in the Middle East began on 28 February when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Iran subsequently carried out strikes in several countries across the region, expanding the conflict throughout the oil-rich Middle East.
Energy facilities became targets for both sides, causing sharp volatility in global fuel prices. Prices began to decline after a ceasefire came into effect.
Previously, jet fuel prices were set by the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). However, the interim government repealed the provision allowing electricity and gas prices to be fixed through executive orders.
Subsequently, through a gazette notification issued on 15 September 2024, the authority to determine the prices of furnace oil and Jet A-1 fuel was transferred to BERC.
Following the notification, BERC held its first public hearing on jet fuel pricing on 23 March 2025. Since then, the commission has been adjusting prices on a monthly basis.