Trucks, covered vans banned on highways for 7 days ahead of Eid
Truck, covered van and lorry movement on highways across Bangladesh will remain suspended for seven days, from Tuesday through 23 March, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The directive was issued in an emergency notice by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), stating that the restriction will be in effect from 17 to 23 March.
However, the ban will not apply to vehicles transporting essential goods, including food items, perishable products, ready-made garments, medicines, fertiliser and fuel.
The notice also instructed that no vehicles should be parked along the sides of major highways during this period.
To ensure smooth traffic flow, authorities advised contacting the central control room of the Road Transport and Highways Division if needed.
The hotline number is 16107, and mobile numbers 01550051606 and 01550056577 are also available.
Earlier, a public notice signed by acting commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Md Sarwar, on 12 March had announced the same restriction, aiming to facilitate smoother travel for people returning home for Eid.