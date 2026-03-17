Trucks, covered vans banned on highways for 7 days ahead of Eid

Truck, covered van and lorry movement on highways across Bangladesh will remain suspended for seven days, from Tuesday through 23 March, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The directive was issued in an emergency notice by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), stating that the restriction will be in effect from 17 to 23 March.

However, the ban will not apply to vehicles transporting essential goods, including food items, perishable products, ready-made garments, medicines, fertiliser and fuel.