He wouldn't have begged statement, if he had confidence of innocence: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come down on Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus over the joint statement of 160 world leaders for a halt to his trial, saying, “He would not have begged statements on the global stage, if he had confident of innocence.”

She came up with the statement at a press briefing at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday. The briefing was called to disclose outcomes of the prime minister’s recent trip to South Africa.

There was a question and answer session, following the formal statement of the prime minister.