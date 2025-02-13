Bangladesh

Chief Adviser reaches Dubai to attend World Government Summit

BSS
Dhaka
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus reached Dubai on Wednesday to take part in the World Governments Summit.

Minister of Sports of the United Arab Emirates Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi received the Chief Adviser.

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi thanked the Chief Adviser for his participation in the WGS and briefed him about the internationally reputed summit being held in Dubai annually over the past decade, according to a message received here today.

UNB

They also discussed issues related to mutual interests, including possible cooperation in areas of sports and culture between the two countries.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Tareq Ahmed and the UAE Ambassador in Dhaka Abdulla Ali Khaseif AlHamoudi were also present during the meeting.

