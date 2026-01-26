Adani charging an extra Tk 50–60b a year

Power purchase agreements signed under the Special Powers Act need to be revised as the contracts that are causing excessive financial bleeding.

The Adani power deal is the worst. Starting with this one could strengthen the state’s bargaining power with others.

These views were expressed yesterday, Sunday, at a press conference held at the Biddut Bhaban by the National Committee for Reviewing Power Contracts, formed by the interim government.

The committee submitted its final report on 20 January to the Adviser for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources after reviewing power contracts signed during the previous government’s tenure.

The report states that if Adani’s power plant suffers losses due to any internal reasons within India, Bangladesh would have to bear the liability under the contract. When the price of imported electricity from India stood at 4.46 cents per unit, Bangladesh signed a contract with Adani at 8.61 cents per unit.

The pricing mechanism in the contract is described as bizarre, resulting in Bangladesh paying Adani 40–50 per cent more per unit of electricity.

As a result, Adani is extracting an additional $400–500 million annually—equivalent to Tk 50–60 billion. Over the 25-year contract period, this excess payment would amount to nearly $10 billion.