Prime minister’s statement being misinterpreted: Editors Guild
A quarter has become active centering the on-going "movement against quota system" in government jobs to create an unstable environment in the country, Editors Guild, Bangladesh thinks.
The Editors Guild said this in a statement sent to the media on Monday.
The statement signed by Editors Guild president Mozammel Babu, said a remarks of the prime minister from her press conference held at Ganabhaban on Sunday is being misinterpreted.
There have been slogans from the protesters against quota declaring themselves Razakars, and that is very saddening, as well as demeaning to the sacrifice of the martyrs of 1971.
Everyone wants a rational reform to quota system in government jobs, but it is apparent that a quarter is trying to stand the quota reform movement against the great liberation war and the brave freedom fighters, it added.
Editors Guild urged all to refrain from such division.