Jamaat MPs take oath

The newly elected candidates of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have taken oath as members of parliament of the 13th National Parliament and as members of the constitutional reform council.

Today, Tuesday, at 12:23 pm, the newly elected Jamaat candidates took oath as members of parliament. At 12:27 pm, they took oath as members of the constitutional reform council.

The ceremony took place in the oath room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

AMM Nasir Uddin, chief election commissioner (CEC), administered both oaths separately to the newly elected Jamaat Members of Parliament.