Jamaat MPs take oath
The newly elected candidates of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have taken oath as members of parliament of the 13th National Parliament and as members of the constitutional reform council.
Today, Tuesday, at 12:23 pm, the newly elected Jamaat candidates took oath as members of parliament. At 12:27 pm, they took oath as members of the constitutional reform council.
The ceremony took place in the oath room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
AMM Nasir Uddin, chief election commissioner (CEC), administered both oaths separately to the newly elected Jamaat Members of Parliament.
Earlier this morning, Jamaat’s nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher had told Prothom Alo that the party’s newly elected MPs would not take the oath if BNP’s MPs refrained from swearing in as members of the constitutional reform council.
He stated that they consider a parliament without reform to be meaningless.
However, he confirmed that the oath-taking was scheduled for 12:00 pm and that Jamaat’s MPs would attend the ceremony.
Earlier, shortly before 10:45 am, the elected BNP candidates took oath as MPs in the oath taking room of the national parliament building.
AMM Nasir Uddin, chief election commissioner, administered the oath. However, they did not take oath as members of the constitutional reform commission.
Before the oath-taking ceremony began, Salahuddin Ahmed, a newly elected BNP MP from Cox’s Bazar-1 and a member of the party’s standing committee, addressed the party MPs present in the oath room and issued a directive.
In his directive, Salahuddin Ahmed stated that they had been elected as MPs in accordance with the constitution. They had not been elected as members of the constitutional reform council.