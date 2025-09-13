Sooner an elected govt comes to power, the better: Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Mahfuzur Rahman

Osmani Centre for Peace and Security Studies chairman Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Mahfuzur Rahman has remarked that an unelected government can easily become pliable under both internal and external pressure.

In his view, the sooner an elected government comes to power, the better.

"An unelected government is more likely to yield easily to both domestic and international pressure," said Mahfuzur Rahman.

He made these remarks on Saturday during a roundtable discussion titled ‘the path to political consensus for the election’, held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, in the afternoon.

Referring to the country's security challenges, Md Mahfuzur Rahman said: "At present, Bangladesh is facing several traditional and non-traditional security concerns, particularly along our southeastern border. In such a situation, there is a need for clear policy direction regarding national security. However, it becomes difficult for a caretaker or interim government to provide such policy guidance."