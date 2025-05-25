National poet Kazi Nazrul's 126th birth anniversary today
The 126th birth anniversary of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is being celebrated across the country through various programmes.
A poet, novelist, lyricist, composer, playwright and journalist, Kazi Nazrul, is one of the most celebrated cultural icons of the nation. His fiery poems had made him a rebel poet and encouraged the subjugated mass people to fight against repression and injustice of the British colonial rule.
And the nation got inspirations from his poems and songs during the liberation war and all democratic movements and struggles. Besides, Nazrul's raga based songs had developed their taste and inspired them to experience the eternal beauty of love.
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the national poet, chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has issued a message paying rich tributes to the memory of Kazi Nazrul Islam.
The cultural affairs ministry and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy have taken elaborate programmes in the capital and Cumilla to mark the day.
A three-day function themed 'Mass Uprising of the 24: Inheritance of Kazi Nazrul' will be held from 25 to 27 May to honour the life and legacy of the Rebel Poet.
Cultural affairs adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki will inaugurate the event as the chief guest at 3pm on Sunday at Cumilla Shilpakala Academy, with ministry secretary Md Mofidur Rahman presiding over the ceremony.
Executive director of the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam Institute Md Latifur Rahman Shibly, and Khilkhil Kazi, granddaughter of the poet and chairperson of the Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam Institute Trustee Board will address the function as special guest.
As part of the celebrations, the prestigious Nazrul Awards for the years 2023 and 2024 will be handed over to distinguished recipients for their contributions to the arts and literature.
On 26 May, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will organise music, dance and poetry recitation starting at 6.30pm with its secretary and acting director general Mohammad Wares Hossain in the chair.
In addition to the central celebrations, observances will take place at various places across the country, including Mymensingh and Daulatpur in Cumilla-places closely associated with the poet's life.
These local programmes will be organised under the supervision of the cultural affairs ministry and local administrations to ensure the occasion is marked with appropriate solemnity and grandeur.