National poet Kazi Nazrul's 126th birth anniversary today

The 126th birth anniversary of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is being celebrated across the country through various programmes.

A poet, novelist, lyricist, composer, playwright and journalist, Kazi Nazrul, is one of the most celebrated cultural icons of the nation. His fiery poems had made him a rebel poet and encouraged the subjugated mass people to fight against repression and injustice of the British colonial rule.

And the nation got inspirations from his poems and songs during the liberation war and all democratic movements and struggles. Besides, Nazrul's raga based songs had developed their taste and inspired them to experience the eternal beauty of love.