Shaheed Asad Day today

All stage is set to commemorate the sacrifice of the student leader Asaduzzaman Asad on the occasion of his 54th martyrdom anniversary on Friday.

On 20 January in 1969, Asad, the hero of the 1969 mass upsurge movement, was gunned down by the Pakistani police at a protest against the atrocities on the people of East Pakistan at a rally held near Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The death of Asad, the then a master’s student of Dhaka University (DU), took the mass upsurge to the highest peak which expedited the fall of the then military dictator field marshal Ayub Khan over a decade of his rule.

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying tributes to the memory of Asad on the occasion.