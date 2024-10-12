22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins Saturday midnight
The government is going to impose a 22-day ban on hilsa fishing from Saturday midnight.
Hilsa catching, selling and transportation will remain prohibited during the period to ensure the safe spawning of the national fish of Bangladesh during its peak breeding period.
The ban will remain in place till 3 November.
On 22 September, the government announced to impose a 22-day ban on Hilsa fishing from 13 October.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said the decision to ban catching, selling, hoarding and transporting Hilsa was taken from a meeting held on that day.
The objective of the restrictions on fishing is to protect the mother Hilsa which lay eggs during the period, she said.
Bangladesh’s over 12.0 per cent fish production comes from hilsa, posting the highest contribution to the country’s fish output as a single fish species.
Hilsa, the national fish of Bangladesh, is recognized as a certified patented product of Bangladesh. The marine fish flies to rivers in Bangladesh to lay eggs. The fish is very popular both in Bangladesh and West Bengal. About 75 per cent of the world's hilsa is netted in Bangladesh.
Chandpur is considered one of the largest trading hubs of hilsa in Bangladesh as the fish from the Padma River is much more popular than the ones that come from other rivers because of its extremely pleasing taste.