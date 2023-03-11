Bangladesh

No evidence of sabotage in recent blasts: Asaduzzaman

Prothom Alo English Desk

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said no evidence of sabotage was found so far in recent explosions at different places including Gulistan, reports BSS.

He said while replying to journalists after addressing the 75th anniversary of Munshiganj-Bikrampur Samity at Beherkuchi under Sirajdikhan upazila in the district.

"We got reports of our intelligence agencies. We didn't find any attempt of carrying out sabotage in the recent incidents of explosions. We also didn't get any news of any plan of launching sabotage," he said.

The minister said expert teams of different law enforcement agencies and bomb disposal unit are working at every place and they didn't get any evidence of sabotage.

Munshiganj-Bikrampur Samity president Maniruzzaman Bhuiyan chaired the programme while Munshiganj-2 lawmaker Sagufta Yasmin Emily, former state minister for health Mizanur Rahman Sinha, Awami League former health affairs secretary Badiuzzaman Dablu addressed it, among others.

A day-long programme was held marking the anniversary. The programme included discussion and cultural function.

