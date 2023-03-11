No evidence of sabotage in recent blasts: Asaduzzaman

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said no evidence of sabotage was found so far in recent explosions at different places including Gulistan, reports BSS.

He said while replying to journalists after addressing the 75th anniversary of Munshiganj-Bikrampur Samity at Beherkuchi under Sirajdikhan upazila in the district.

"We got reports of our intelligence agencies. We didn't find any attempt of carrying out sabotage in the recent incidents of explosions. We also didn't get any news of any plan of launching sabotage," he said.