Plane Crash at Milestone: 4 types of support now available via ‘Shastho Batayon’ helpline 16263
The death toll from the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash at a building of Uttara’s Milestone School and College has risen to 27.
At least 78 others are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the capital, while many more have returned home after receiving primary treatment.
The tragedy has caused widespread grief and psychological trauma across the country.
Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Shastho Batayon, said, “This tragic incident has triggered various physical and psychological distress among affected families. Most of the injured are students who, after returning home, are emotionally shattered. Many parents have told us their children are behaving abnormally and are gripped with fear. Many do not know what steps to take next. As before, we are offering emergency medical support along with mental health services.”
Nizam Uddin Ahmed further said that anyone can call 16263 from any mobile or landline, 24 hours a day, to access four types of healthcare services:
1. Ambulance service information
2. Blood bank information
3. Hospital information
4. Direct medical advice and mental health counselling from physicians