Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant electrical equipment destroyed in airport fire
A large amount of electrical equipment for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has been destroyed in the fire that broke out at the cargo village complex of Shahjalal International Airport in the capital. These items were scheduled to be cleared from the cargo village today, Sunday.
A massive fire broke out at the cargo village complex building of Shahjalal International Airport at around 2:30 pm yesterday, Saturday. A total of 37 units from 13 fire stations, along with the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), were deployed to bring the fire under control. It took several hours to being the fire under control.
In the meantime, the cargo stored there was damaged in the fire. The part of the cargo village where the fire started is used to store imported goods.
Electrical equipment for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has been brought in from Russia. The clearance of these imported goods is handled by a C&F (Clearing and Forwarding), named Momota Trading.
Momota Trading's official Biplob Hossain, speaking in from of the cargo village, stated that about 18 tonnes of electrical equipment had arrived from Russia six days ago in seven shipments.
Biplob Hossain said, an NOC (No Objection Certificate) must be obtained from the Atomic Energy Commission to clear these goods. Due to a delay in obtaining the NOC, the goods could not be cleared by last Thursday. They were scheduled to be cleared today, but in the meantime, these goods were destroyed in the fire.