Inner Wheel Agradut members support Dhaka’s underprivileged women

Chairman of Inner Wheel District 328 Shamim Khandaker and its Secretary and Prime Bank Director Nasim Anowar Hossain and founding President of Agradut and Director at Sandhani Life Insurance Kawser Jahan Farida attended the event.

“We will employ our sincere efforts to attain the objectives of the club and support at least some of the helpless people especially women in our society,” the district chairman said appreciating the ongoing charity activities managed by the club members.