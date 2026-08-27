Inner Wheel Agradut members support Dhaka’s underprivileged women
Inner Wheel Club of Agradut, Dhaka, has recently completed a charity drive distributing essential goods, sanitary napkins and nutritious food items to underprivileged families including schoolgirls and pregnant women, in and around the capital city, reports a press release.
As a branch of one of the largest voluntary women’s organisations globally — the female chapter of the Rotary Club —, the “women of action” have finalised a year-long programme designed to deliver financial aid and healthcare supports to poverty-ridden families and work for localised environmental protection initiatives.
The Agradut members renewed their humanitarian pledge, last week during the “official club visit” hosted at a restaurant in Dhaka’s Banani.
Chairman of Inner Wheel District 328 Shamim Khandaker and its Secretary and Prime Bank Director Nasim Anowar Hossain and founding President of Agradut and Director at Sandhani Life Insurance Kawser Jahan Farida attended the event.
“We will employ our sincere efforts to attain the objectives of the club and support at least some of the helpless people especially women in our society,” the district chairman said appreciating the ongoing charity activities managed by the club members.
Agradut President Qamrun Nahar Sheuly, its immediate past President Shahina Hasan, Vice Presidents Anjuman Nahar and Mohua Khayer, Secretary Sharmin Jahan Tithi, Treasurer Anjum Akter Bely, club Secretary Mridula Rashid, ISO Sabrina Sadat and executive committee member Hasina Jamshed were present, among others. The club members concluded the gathering with a lively cultural performance.