Treatment for malnutrition often comes to an abrupt halt

Pibir Chakma is one and a half years old. She suffers from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). Pibir was admitted to Rangamati General Hospital on August. However, she had to return home after five days without completing her treatment.

Pibir's mother, Sonia Tanchangya, said, “The physician told us to stay for a few more days. But I do not have any money. Staying there involves expenses. We have to buy food. Besides, travelling to and from home costs Tk 1,000.”

She spoke on 29 September. Sonia lives in Ghagra Union under Kaukhali upazila of Rangamati. Her family owns no land. Her husband, Raju Chakma, works in other people's homes, but work is not always available. Sonia lives with her two sons at her brother's house.