Govt condemns forceful disruption of girls' football matches, warns of action

The government warned that anyone who imposes their restrictions on girls and women in violation of their rights would be held accountable as per the laws of Bangladesh for their actions.

The government is also deeply concerned by the reports of incidents of women being prevented from engaging in recreational activities.

"We specifically condemn the actions of hooligans who have forcefully disrupted girls' football matches. Women are equal citizens of Bangladesh and enjoy the same human and civil rights as men," says Chief Adviser's Press Wing in a statement today.

The government has ordered district administrations in Dinajpur and Joypurhat to take the necessary steps to resume the stalled football matches, the statement reads.

"The district administrators told us that they recently organised women football, cricket, and kabaddi match in their districts. Hundreds of people watched the matches, and they were appreciated by all sections of people in their districts," the press wing said in its statement.