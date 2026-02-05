Nipah virus with 3 new threats, 100pc patients died past 2 years

The country has observed three new and alarming characteristics of the Nipah virus.

First, over the past two years, 100 per cent of patients infected with the Nipah virus died. Previously, the fatality rate of the disease exceeded 70 per cent.

Second, although the number of Nipah virus cases has declined, the virus has now spread across a wider geographical area than before.

Third, for the first time in the country, Nipah virus infections have occurred during the summer season.

Despite the emergence of these new dangers, the sale and consumption of raw date palm sap have not stopped. Promotion and sale of date palm sap continue widely, particularly through social media platforms.

Public health experts say that authorities must stop the sale of date palm sap to prevent Nipah virus transmission. They emphasise the need for strict legislation, but no visible initiative has been taken in this regard.