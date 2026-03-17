Industrial police data: Half of factories yet to pay eid bonus

Even after the stipulated deadline has passed, about one-fourth of industrial factories are yet to pay wages for February. Meanwhile, half of the factories have not yet paid eid bonuses to their workers.

A total of 10,100 industrial factories across different regions of the country are under the supervision of the industrial police.

According to data provided by the agency, as of Monday, 25 per cent, meaning 2,544 factories, had not paid last month’s wages and allowances. In addition, 45.57 per cent, or 5,007 factories, have not yet paid eid bonuses.