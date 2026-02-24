Incident of sacks of money being recovered is not from any adviser’s residence

After the interim government stepped down, a video spread on social media claiming that sacks of money were found at the residence of an outgoing adviser. Upon verification, it was found that the video of the money recovery is old and has no connection with any adviser.

The interim government stepped down on 17 February following the formation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government. As a result, the advisers’ tenure ended.

Five days later, the video was posted from a personal Facebook profile. The caption read, “Sacks of money found at adviser’s residence.” The video shows a joint force recovering money, mobile phones, and watches from a house. The same video was later circulated from multiple pages and profiles.