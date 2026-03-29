Measles outbreak in Bangladesh, 21 children die in March

A measles outbreak has emerged in Bangladesh, spreading widely across at least seven districts. Reports indicate that 21 children have died from measles in the current month alone.

Experts believe the situation has reached this level due to inadequate attention to measles prevention. There is a gap in vaccination coverage among children.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads rapidly; one infected individual can transmit the virus to 15–18 others. Without immediate intervention, the disease may spread further and increase child mortality.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, Moinul Ahsan, director (Hospitals and Clinics) at the Directorate General of Health Services, said, “Measles is present across the country to varying degrees. However, we are seeing higher numbers of patients in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Pabna, Chattogram, Jashore, and Natore.”