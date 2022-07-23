Govt to launch two liquid oxygen plants: Health minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque said two liquid oxygen plants will be established in the country for more development of the health sector, reports UNB.

“One of the plants will be built in Manikganj while another in Northern part of the country,” said the minister.

He said this while addressing a programme at the Colonel Malek Medical College and Hospital in Manikganj on Saturday.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic there was a huge demand of oxygen. We had to import it from India due to shortage in local supply. Some 150 to 200 tonnes of oxygen are being produced in the country currently,” he said.