Bangladesh

Govt to launch two liquid oxygen plants: Health minister

AFP
Health minister Zahid Maleque
Health minister Zahid Maleque

Health minister Zahid Maleque said two liquid oxygen plants will be established in the country for more development of the health sector, reports UNB.

“One of the plants will be built in Manikganj while another in Northern part of the country,” said the minister.

He said this while addressing a programme at the Colonel Malek Medical College and Hospital in Manikganj on Saturday.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic there was a huge demand of oxygen. We had to import it from India due to shortage in local supply. Some 150 to 200 tonnes of oxygen are being produced in the country currently,” he said.

The health minister further said, “Already some 30 million people in the country have received the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine. And the health ministry is running a campaign for the administration of the booster dose. Yet we are not receiving much response from people,” he said.

“Covid-linked deaths came down to zero due to vaccination but now two to five people are dying every day. We conducted a survey and found that the non-vaccinated patients are dying now,” said the minister.

He urged all to get vaccinated to keep themselves, their families and thus the country safe.

