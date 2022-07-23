Govt to launch two liquid oxygen plants: Health minister

The health minister further said, “Already some 30 million people in the country have received the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine. And the health ministry is running a campaign for the administration of the booster dose. Yet we are not receiving much response from people,” he said.
“Covid-linked deaths came down to zero due to vaccination but now two to five people are dying every day. We conducted a survey and found that the non-vaccinated patients are dying now,” said the minister.
He urged all to get vaccinated to keep themselves, their families and thus the country safe.