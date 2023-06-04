Relations with US still excellent: Hasan Mahmud

Information minister Hasan Mahmud said the relationship between Bangladesh and the United States remains excellent despite recent comment regarding US sanctions by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB.

"We have taken several positive decisions in recent times to enhance our relations with the United States," he said, while speaking at a press briefing in the secretariat this afternoon.

Mahmud emphasised the government's desire to strengthen ties with the US.

Highlighting the need to diversify trade opportunities, Mahmud mentioned that Bangladesh has not been able to increase trade with countries of South America.