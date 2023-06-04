Relations with US still excellent: Hasan Mahmud

Information minister Hasan Mahmud said the relationship between Bangladesh and the United States remains excellent despite recent comment regarding US sanctions by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB.
"We have taken several positive decisions in recent times to enhance our relations with the United States," he said, while speaking at a press briefing in the secretariat this afternoon.
Mahmud emphasised the government's desire to strengthen ties with the US.
Highlighting the need to diversify trade opportunities, Mahmud mentioned that Bangladesh has not been able to increase trade with countries of South America.
He also stressed the importance of expanding trade with the Middle East beyond labour export, given the increased purchasing power and awareness in the region.
He also emphasised the trade potential in ASEAN countries and the Oceania region, citing the PM's interest in exploring these opportunities.
"Prime minister's remarks regarding the US visa policy were intended to alleviate concerns and ease tension for those worried about obtaining US visas," he said.
Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said it makes no difference if we don’t travel 20 hours over the Atlantic by plane to go to America.
"There are other oceans and other continents in the world, we will make friends with those continents crossing the other oceans. Our economy will be stronger and more developed and vibrant," she said firmly.
Hasan Mahmud also mentioned that Bangladesh's budget deficit stands at 5.2 per cent, whereas in comparison, India's deficit is 5.9 per cent, the United States' is 6 per cent, and the United Kingdom's is 5.5 per cent.
He referred to the proposed budget for 2023-24 as "people-friendly and poor-friendly," stating that the government aims to increase the number of direct beneficiaries and the number of allowances provided.
He further said that around 20 million people would directly receive various forms of government assistance, including financial aid.
In addition, he announced that a list containing the names of individuals involved in arson attacks, as well as their instigators and financiers, would be disseminated to relevant authorities.