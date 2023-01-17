HC summons director general of DGHS

The High Court has summoned the director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to explain the non-implementation of the directives in appointing 48 physicians to the vacant posts in the prisons of the country, reports BSS.

He has been asked to appear in person before the court on January 24 and explain his actions.

A High Court division bench comprising justice KM Kamrul Quader and justice Mohammad Ali passed the order this morning.