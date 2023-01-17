Bangladesh

HC summons director general of DGHS

Prothom Alo English Desk

The High Court has summoned the director general (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to explain the non-implementation of the directives in appointing 48 physicians to the vacant posts in the prisons of the country, reports BSS.

He has been asked to appear in person before the court on January 24 and explain his actions.

A High Court division bench comprising justice KM Kamrul Quader and justice Mohammad Ali passed the order this morning.

Lawyer JR Khan Robin, the writ petitioner told BSS that, "On 13 December, 2021, the High Court ordered the appointment of 48 doctors in the vacant posts in prisons across the country by 7 January. As the vacant posts have not been filled yet, the court has summoned him."

On 23 June, 2019, the court issued a rule ordering the jail authority to submit a list of the vacancies for the post of doctors in all prisons across the country.

The prison authority reported in November 2019 that there are only 10 physicians against 141 posts in 68 prisons of the country. After seeing the report, the High Court ordered the concerned authority to fill up the vacant posts soon as possible.

On 21 September, 2021, it was reported that out of 141 vacant posts, a total number of 112 physicians have been appointed in 68 prisons of the country, while the remaining posts are still vacant.

