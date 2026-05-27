Lower demand keeps lights on, storms threaten rural grids
Power demand has started falling since the Eid holidays began. Over the next week, electricity consumption is expected to remain largely limited to households. At the same time, rain is forecast in many parts of the country on several days.
As a result, daily power demand may stay between 8,000 and 10,000 megawatts, easing concerns over load-shedding. However, storms and rain could still disrupt electricity supply in rural areas.
According to sources at the two key power sector agencies — the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and Power Grid Bangladesh (PGCB) PLC — the country’s current power generation capacity stands at nearly 29,000 megawatts. On 20 May, Bangladesh recorded its highest-ever electricity generation at 17,200 megawatts. Yet in reality, load-shedding usually begins whenever demand crosses 15,000 megawatts.
Officials say that although generation capacity exists, electricity production often cannot be increased due to fuel shortages. Running more liquid fuel-based power plants significantly raises generation costs, increasing the government’s subsidy burden. For that reason, authorities generally try to meet demand while keeping production limited.
Regular load-shedding had been necessary in April as temperatures soared and demand increased. But in May, steady rainfall helped reduce demand, preventing major power cuts. Electricity generation has also been increased compared with last month.
BPDB sources said power supply improved in May as all coal-fired power plants remained operational. However, one unit of the Rampal power plant has recently gone offline because of technical problems, though officials expect it to resume operation before Eid. In addition, one unit each at the Matarbari and Banshkhali power plants has been shut down for routine maintenance, reducing generation by a combined 1,200 megawatts.
On Monday, the first day of the Eid holidays, electricity demand stood between 10,500 and 11,000 megawatts.
BPDB Member (Generation) Md Zahirul Islam told Prothom Alo that maintenance work at the two coal-fired plants was being carried out according to a pre-planned schedule and would not create difficulties. He said preparations had been taken to ensure sufficient electricity generation during the Eid holidays to keep consumers comfortable.
Electricity purchased from BPDB is distributed nationwide through six government distribution agencies. Among them, the Rural Electrification Board (REB) is the largest, accounting for more than 55 per cent of total supply. REB provides electricity across rural Bangladesh, where load-shedding usually worsens whenever there is a gap between demand and generation.
With overall demand remaining low during the holidays, REB officials say there is little concern about power shortages. Their main worry instead is sudden storms and rainfall.
Under REB, 80 rural electricity cooperatives supply power to 462 upazilas across the country. The organisation now operates around 550,000 kilometres of distribution lines and serves nearly 37.5 million consumers. Including regular and contractual staff, its workforce numbers around 40,000.
Officials say the organisation faces several structural challenges, including distribution lines passing through densely wooded areas, outdated fault-detection methods and manpower shortages. Even minor storms or rainfall can disrupt electricity supply, and in some cases restoration takes several hours.
According to REB officials, the organisation’s distribution lines are often long and pass through forests, settlements and heavy vegetation. Many of these long-distance lines do not use insulated cables. As a result, leaning trees or falling branches frequently damage the main power lines and cut off electricity supply.
Faults are often identified only after complaints from local residents. If nobody reports the problem quickly, detecting the fault can take a long time. According to rules, distribution lines require regular clearing of vegetation within 10 feet on both sides. Each cooperative receives an annual allocation of Tk 8 million to Tk 10 million for clearing trees and vegetation three times a year. But officials say the work cannot always be carried out regularly, and local residents sometimes obstruct such efforts.
REB says it is working to modernise the distribution system to ensure sustainable, quality and uninterrupted electricity supply.
According to REB sources, storms on the very first day of the Eid holidays caused power disruptions in several districts, including Cumilla, Shariatpur, Dinajpur, Rangpur and Jamalpur. In Cumilla alone, around 650,000 consumers lost electricity on Monday morning. Power was restored only after evening following repair work.
REB Chief Engineer (Operations and Planning) Swapan Banik told Prothom Alo that comprehensive preparations had been taken to ensure uninterrupted supply during the holidays as demand remains low.
“Because we operate the country’s most extensive and longest distribution network, storms remain a concern,” he said. “All holidays for staff have been cancelled and everyone has been kept on duty during Eid. Repair work begins immediately whenever lines are damaged. Monitoring remains active and control rooms are operating round the clock.”