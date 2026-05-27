Lower demand keeps lights on, storms threaten rural grids

Power demand has started falling since the Eid holidays began. Over the next week, electricity consumption is expected to remain largely limited to households. At the same time, rain is forecast in many parts of the country on several days.

As a result, daily power demand may stay between 8,000 and 10,000 megawatts, easing concerns over load-shedding. However, storms and rain could still disrupt electricity supply in rural areas.

According to sources at the two key power sector agencies — the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and Power Grid Bangladesh (PGCB) PLC — the country’s current power generation capacity stands at nearly 29,000 megawatts. On 20 May, Bangladesh recorded its highest-ever electricity generation at 17,200 megawatts. Yet in reality, load-shedding usually begins whenever demand crosses 15,000 megawatts.