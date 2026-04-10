Measles: Can vaccine be given again after two doses, will older children be eligible?

If a child has already received the measles vaccine, can it be given again? Will there be any problem if it is, asked a guardian sitting in front of the gate of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in Bashundhara Residential Area. Another worried mother sitting beside her said she had lost her daughter’s vaccination card and was now anxious about whether her daughter had received the measles vaccine.

There is currently a measles outbreak across the country. Media reports mention deaths of young children due to measles and its symptoms. The infection rate is high. In hospitals, anxious parents and relatives can be seen sitting beside children infected with measles. Many of the infected and deceased are under one year of age.

In this situation, the government has launched a measles vaccination campaign. The target age group is 6 to 59 months, meaning up to 5 years old. Alongside concern over measles, parents also have questions about vaccination.