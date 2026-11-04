Garment worker injured in Gazipur protests dies; around 50 factories shut

A readymade garment worker who was critically injured during protests in Gazipur over demands for higher wages has died. Toufiq Sheikh, 21, died while undergoing treatment at Shin-Shin Japan Hospital in Uttara, Dhaka, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, more than 50 garment factories in Gazipur announced closures last night amid workers’ unrest and instability in the industrial belt. Some factories have announced a one-day closure, while others will remain shut for two to three days.

Toufiq was the son of Tabibur Rahman Tabi Khan of Chhaygharia village in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha. He lived in the Banglabazar area of Gazipur and worked at the local Laila Garments factory.