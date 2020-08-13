Tareque Masud's 9th death anniversary today

Thursday marks the 9th death anniversary of late filmmaker Tareque Masud, a marquee storyteller known for his majestic creations and garnered critical applause from home and beyond during his lifetime.

The short-lived genius died along with media personality Ashfaque Munier Mishuk (popularly known as Mishuk Munier), film production crews Wasim and Jamal and microbus driver Mostafizur Rahman in a fatal road crash on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Ghior Upazila of Manikganj on 13 August 2011 - while returning from the shooting set of his unfinished film 'Kagojer Phul'.