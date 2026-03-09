PM to launch ‘Family Card’ tomorrow

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the government’s landmark “Family Card” programme tomorrow aimed at strengthening women’s empowerment, ensuring their rights, dignity and economic independence.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at T&T playground in Banani (adjacent to Karail slum) at 10:00 am tomorrow, Tuesday.

The initiative is part of the government’s commitment to achieving national development and social justice by empowering women and recognising them as the heads of families in social protection programmes.

Under the pilot phase, the programme is being implemented in 15 wards of 13 city corporations/unions across 13 districts of the country, said Social Welfare Minister Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain, MP, at a press conference at the Multipurpose Hall of the Ministry of Finance today convened on the eve of the launching of this epoch-making programme.