13th National Election
Today's vote to return to democracy
A year and a half after the fall of the Awami League government in a mass uprising, the people of the country are voting today, Thursday, aiming to establish an elected government.
At the same time, through a referendum, they will express their views by casting ''Yes'' or ''No'' votes on a proposal to bring several fundamental changes to the constitution.
Related individuals say that this election is not like the traditional national parliamentary election. If it turns out to be a free and acceptable election in the end, it could be the first step in democratic transition. If ''Yes'' prevails in the referendum, it would be the beginning of implementing fundamental constitutional reforms.
The polling for the referendum and the 13th national parliamentary election began today at 7:30 in the morning and will continue until 4:30 in the afternoon.
The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), AMM Nasir Uddin, expressed the hope that a fair, beautiful, peaceful, and festive election would be the result of everyone's collective effort.
Previously, the last three national elections under the Awami League government were controversial. Among them, the 2014 election became known as ''one-sided,'' the 2018 election as ''midnight voting,'' and the 2024 election as ''dummy election.'' Among the last three chief election commissioners, two are currently in prison. A significant portion of voters were unable to vote in the past elections.
As a result, there is widespread enthusiasm among people regarding this election. Other than a few isolated incidents, the campaign was largely peaceful. The Election Commission (EC) hopes that the voting day will also witness a peaceful environment. Adequate preparations have been made to conduct the polls and maintain law and order. On the voting day, more than 900,000 members of various forces, including the armed forces, police, and BGB, will be on duty. For the past two days, a large number of people have been seen leaving Dhaka by bus, launch, and train towards their villages in a festive mood.
Due to a candidate's death, the election in Sherpur-3 constituency has been canceled. In this election across 299 constituencies, 50 parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, the National Citizen' Party (NCP), Jatiya Party, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh, are participating out of the 60 political parties registered with the Election Commission. The EC has suspended the registration of the Awami League due to its activities being banned, so that party is not participating in this election.
Since 1991, the main competition in all participatory elections has been between the Awami League and BNP. In the absence of the Awami League, the main competition in this election will be between the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami-led electoral alliance. For the first time since independence, Jamaat-e-Islami has emerged as a major competitor in a national election.
There are over 127 million voters in this election. Among them, more than 50 million are aged between 18 to 37. On the other hand, nearly half of the total voters are women. Analysts believe that young and female voters could play a crucial role in determining the outcome.
Context of election and reform:
In 2008, during the caretaker government supported by the army, the Awami League came to power in the ninth national parliamentary election. After that, following a high court verdict, the party amended the constitution hurriedly in 2011 to abolish the caretaker government system for elections.
Individuals concerned say that after coming to power in 2008, Sheikh Hasina's government gradually became authoritarian. The democratic space gradually shrank. Disputed elections under the party government destroyed the entire election system. Before its fall, the Awami League president and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina became known as authoritarian in the political arena.
The Awami League government fell in a mass uprising on 5 August 2024. Many top leaders, including the party's president Sheikh Hasina, took refuge in India. On 8 August, an interim government was sworn in under Professor Muhammad Yunus's leadership. From the beginning, the interim government has maintained its three mandates: reform, justice, and election.
A year and a half after assuming responsibility, the interim government is conducting the national parliamentary election today. Some incidents from the killings in July-August have already been tried. Among them, in a case filed under the crime against humanity, the International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to death.
On the other hand, aiming for reform, the government formed several reform commissions, including for the constitution, electoral system, judiciary, Anti-Corruption Commission, police, and public administration.
Initially, the National Consensus Commission commenced its journey on 15 February last year to build consensus among political parties on the recommendations of six reform commissions. After long discussions with 30 political parties, consensus and decisions were reached on 84 reform proposals. A National Charter has been prepared based on these proposals in July. Among these proposals, 48 are related to the constitution, which are subject to today's referendum.
Reviewing the existing constitution, the Constitutional Reform Commission stated in its report that the absence of effective balance poses a serious threat to Bangladesh's democratic governance. Extensive centralisation of power has turned the Prime Minister into an authoritarian. One of the primary objectives of constitutional reform is to prevent any future rise of fascist regimes and ensure decentralisation and sufficient empowerment of state power and institutions.
If ''Yes'' wins, change will come:
If the referendum's proposals related to constitutional reform are implemented, the Prime Minister's exclusive powers will slightly decrease, while the President's powers will increase in some areas. Appointments to constitutional posts will be made through a committee comprising representatives from the ruling party, opposition parties, and, in specific cases, the judiciary. Members of parliament will have increased independence in voting on any matter. Overall, the introduction of balance among various branches of the state will have increased potential. However, the BNP had differing opinions on some aspects of the reform proposals.
If ''Yes'' wins in the referendum, the next parliament will not only work regularly but also ensure the changes in the constitution as a Constitutional Reform Council.
The head of the Constitutional Reform Commission was Professor Ali Riaz. He is now serving as a special assistant to the chief advisor with advisory status. Ali Riaz told Prothom Alo that the path to democratic transition is never smooth anywhere and is not achieved in the short term. This journey has several important milestones. Some opportunities and possibilities arise. This time, Bangladesh has that opportunity, earned at the cost of many lives and much blood.
According to Ali Riaz, this election is unlike any other 8-10 parliamentary elections. This election will also form the Constitutional Reform Council. Therefore, it would not be right to consider only victory or defeat. The opportunity for state reform and democratic transition should not be squandered.
Questions about the absence of Awami League:
Due to suspension of registration, the Awami League cannot participate in the election. Nine registered parties are not participating in the election. Among them, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, Bangladesh Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad), and Tariqat Federation, partners of the Awami League-led 14-party coalition, are included. The other five parties are Krishak Sramik Janata League, Bangladesh National Awami Party, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, Trinamool BNP, and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM).
Many Awami League leaders and activists in hiding at home and abroad are urging people not to go to polling stations through social media. In such a situation, there is some doubt about whether all Awami League supporters will go to the polling centres.
In response to a question on Wednesday about the possibility of voter turnout decreasing or the election's acceptability being questioned due to the absence of the Awami League, Election Commissioner Abul Fazl Mohammad Sanaullah told journalists that the context of this election should not be forgotten. For a decade and a half, this country has been under democratic deficits. Those who are now in their thirties never had the opportunity to vote. Those involved in depriving people of their democratic rights are now facing legal procedures. Therefore, some entities cannot participate in the election. However, that will not reduce voter turnout.
Free elections will determine the future of Bangladesh:
In November 2024, under the leadership of AMM Nasir Uddin, the current Election Commission took charge. Today's simultaneous parliamentary election and referendum is this commission's first test.
After assuming responsibilities, starting from registering political parties and observer organisations to deciding on appeals against returning officers' decisions in nomination paper scrutiny and ensuring adherence to the code of conduct, there are questions about how strict a role the EC has been able to take. For instance, on 24 January at a press conference, Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SUJAN) raised questions about the EC's leniency towards many candidates in the 13th parliamentary election. They said that stringent action must be taken now, or else the election might become questionable.
In response to a question during a briefing for foreign election observers and media personnel yesterday, CEC AMM Nasir Uddin said, ''We are working in line with our commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections within constitutional obligations and laws, so there is no cause for fear.''
Related individuals say that the future shape of Bangladesh heavily depends on how free, fair, and acceptable today's election is.
Badiul Alam Majumdar, Secretary of SUJAN, told Prothom Alo that the first step to democratic transition is a free, impartial, and acceptable election. So far, the election environment has been positive. If everyone, especially political parties and candidates, behaves responsibly till the end, the first step on the path to democratic transition can be taken.
#This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.