Mirza Fakhrul pays homage to Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia

President-elect Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday paid his respects to BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) founder and Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at their graves in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka.

Mirza Fakhrul went to their graves inside Zia Udyan after Jummah prayers.