Mirza Fakhrul pays homage to Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia
President-elect Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday paid his respects to BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) founder and Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia at their graves in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka.
Mirza Fakhrul went to their graves inside Zia Udyan after Jummah prayers.
He placed separate wreaths at the graves of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, recited Fateha and joined a munajat seeking their eternal peace.
The veteran politician will be sworn in as Bangladesh’s 23rd president this evening.
The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 7:30 pm.