Art initiative Alo
‘Attack on Prothom Alo a major conspiracy to set Bangladesh back’
An exceptional art exhibition titled ‘Alo’ is currently being held at the Prothom Alo building, which fell victim to a coordinated attack by extremists on the night of 18 December last year. Visitors to the exhibition at Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, are confronted with burnt computers, components, tables, chairs, books, and documents from the damaged building.
On the 12th day of the exhibition, Sunday, Nur Mohammad Talukdar, president of the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (environmental movement - BAPA), attended to view the display.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the attack, he stated, “This is a major conspiracy designed to take Bangladesh backwards.”
He described the assault as an attack on the country’s progress and affirmed, “We shall advance again with renewed determination.”
Nur Mohammad Talukdar further remarked that the incident may involve both domestic forces and foreign conspiracies. He called for the re-establishment of social resistance to counter such threats.
As a result of the attack, the Prothom Alo online news feed was suspended that very night. For the first time in its 26-year history, the print edition of Prothom Alo was not published on 19 December 2025.
Despite this disastrous situation, the newspaper swiftly recovered, resuming online operations within just 17 hours. By the morning of 20 December, readers across the country received the printed newspaper.
Rumeen Farhana, newly elected member of parliament for Brahmanbaria-2, visiting the exhibition on Sunday, commented, “One can only imagine the extent of hatred and the horrifying intensity of its expression that could drive people to commit such acts.”
She noted that the attack opposed the collective call to build Bangladesh, and stressed the necessity of raising resistance against this anti-progressive force.
The exhibition, titled Alo and curated by artist Mahbubur Rahman, will continue until 2 March. It is open daily to visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and is accessible to the public at large.
Also attending were Mrittunjay Kumar Roy, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Mohajote, and senior vice-president Mithu Ranjan Deb.
Mrittunjay Kumar Roy remarked that while differences of opinion are natural, they must be addressed through reason. “Nothing can be imposed on the media, nor can any voice be silenced,” he stated.
Upon entering the fire-damaged building, a charred smell is still apparent. To the left, visitors encounter several artworks, including depictions of a building reduced to ashes and another portraying law enforcement vehicles positioned before the burnt structure. Another artwork shows officers standing guard.
On the first floor, an installation illustrates four individuals reduced to smouldering embers. In addition to the paintings and installations, burnt computer equipment and furniture from Prothom Alo are also displayed.
Architect Iqbal Habib, attending the exhibition, said, “We have observed that with the support of the state, attempts can be made to undermine a nation’s culture, heritage, and spirit of independence. Those responsible will one day be answerable to the nation.”
Golam Kibria, a student of the Department of Sociology at Chittagong University, visited the exhibition alongside his elder brother, Yasin Arafat.
Visually impaired, Golam Kibria explored the exhibits by touch to comprehend the magnitude of the attack.
He commented, “The way Prothom Alo was set on fire cannot be the act of a civilised society or civilised individuals; it is an expression of extremist ideology.”
He emphasised that those who wish well for the state and its people would never destroy an independent institution in such a manner.
On the second floor, burnt books are displayed. Surviving books bear the inscription, “Ei Mohasagre Snan Kore Jagore (Awake by bathing in this great ocean).” Stacks of destroyed documents, furniture, and components are topped with a white coffin.
Associate professor Shahman Moishan of the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies at Dhaka University remarked, “An attack on the media is an attempt to suppress society. This runs counter to the aspirations of the July mass uprising.”
He added, “Attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star over expression of opinion represent a new form of fascist behaviour.”
Supreme Court lawyer Sujit Chatterjee Bappi described the attack as a blow to Bangladesh’s secular spirit, the practice of free thought, and supporters of the Liberation War.
Observing the exhibition, he noted, “This was the manifestation of a long-suppressed desire on the part of those defeated in ’71 to undermine those values and principles.”
The Supreme Court lawyer also called for a fair and proper investigation of the incident.
On the third floor, burnt iron fixtures are displayed, alongside charred electrical wiring and other debris. Testimonies from Prothom Alo staff who witnessed the building being set ablaze are also featured.
The fourth floor presents video footage of the attack on Prothom Alo, as well as documentation of looting and vandalism carried out by extremists. Scattered and destroyed items are displayed, with a flock of doves placed atop them.