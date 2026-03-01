‘Attack on Prothom Alo a major conspiracy to set Bangladesh back’

An exceptional art exhibition titled ‘Alo’ is currently being held at the Prothom Alo building, which fell victim to a coordinated attack by extremists on the night of 18 December last year. Visitors to the exhibition at Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, are confronted with burnt computers, components, tables, chairs, books, and documents from the damaged building.

On the 12th day of the exhibition, Sunday, Nur Mohammad Talukdar, president of the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (environmental movement - BAPA), attended to view the display.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the attack, he stated, “This is a major conspiracy designed to take Bangladesh backwards.”