2 children die in separate landslides in Chattogram
Two children died in two separate landslides at Mayor Goli in Chashma Hill, Chattogram city, and in Jangal Salimpur of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Wednesday morning.
According to local residents, a landslide struck the No. 6 Samaj area of Baganbari in Jangal Salimpur at around 9:00 am. The incident claimed the life of Ashraful Islam, also known as Tanvir, aged 10 months.
His mother, Lamia Akter, sustained injuries after the landslide buried her under soil. Local residents rescued her and arranged primary medical treatment. Ashraful Islam was the son of Moin Uddin, a resident of the area.
Md Fakhrul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Sitakunda, confirmed Tanvir's death.
He told Prothom Alo, "Sitakunda has experienced incessant rainfall for the past four days. We have used loudspeakers across different parts of the upazila to warn residents about the risk of landslides. Despite this, many people have ignored the warnings and continued to stay in hazardous locations."
The UNO said, "After receiving reports of the landslide in the No. 6 Samaj area of Jangal Salimpur on (Wednesday morning, I visited the site. We provided Tk 25,000 for the treatment of the deceased child's mother."
Meanwhile, another landslide in the Mayor Goli area of Chashma Hill in Chattogram city claimed the life of Samia Islam, 13. The incident occurred at around midday on Wednesday.
Md Kamruzzaman, senior station officer at the Bayezid Bostami fire station of the fire service, confirmed the incident.
He told Prothom Alo, "The child died after being trapped under the landslide. We recovered her body on Wednesday afternoon."