2 children die in separate landslides in Chattogram

Two children died in two separate landslides at Mayor Goli in Chashma Hill, Chattogram city, and in Jangal Salimpur of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram on Wednesday morning.

According to local residents, a landslide struck the No. 6 Samaj area of Baganbari in Jangal Salimpur at around 9:00 am. The incident claimed the life of Ashraful Islam, also known as Tanvir, aged 10 months.

His mother, Lamia Akter, sustained injuries after the landslide buried her under soil. Local residents rescued her and arranged primary medical treatment. Ashraful Islam was the son of Moin Uddin, a resident of the area.