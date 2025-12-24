Father now targeted by ‘content creators’

In the case of the murder of a mother and her daughter in Mohammadpur in the capital, AJM Azizul Islam, who lost both his wife and child, has now become a target of so-called “view-seeking content creators”.

On social media platform Facebook and video-sharing platform YouTube, some individuals have been alleging that Azizul Islam himself was involved in the murder of his wife and daughter.

These allegations have left him deeply distressed. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Azizul Islam said, “Some people are trying to suggest that I was behind the murders. For a father who has lost both his wife and child, this is extremely painful and distressing.”

On 8 December, Laila Afroza, 48 and her daughter, Nafisa Nawal Binte Aziz, 15, were murdered. Both had sustained multiple injuries caused by a sharp weapon.