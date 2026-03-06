Eid travel: 207 congestion-prone points identified on highways
The Highway Police have identified 207 major potential congestion points across the country for this year’s Eid travel. There are concerns that traffic jams may occur at these locations due to the pressure of homebound travellers during Eid.
The information emerged at a meeting on Eid travel held yesterday, Thursday afternoon, in the conference room of the Road Transport and Highways Division at the Secretariat. The meeting was chaired by Road Transport, Rail and Shipping Minister Sheikh Robiul Alam. The minister later briefed the media at a press conference.
According to sources at the Road Transport Ministry, the Highway Police identify congestion-prone areas before every Eid. During the last Eid al-Fitr, the number of such locations was 159. Compared with the previous Eid, the number of congestion-prone spots has increased by 48 this time. At yesterday’s meeting, it was decided to increase monitoring in these areas before and after Eid.
Sources at the meeting said that among the 207 potential congestion points nationwide, 14 are on the Dhaka–Aricha highway, 55 on the Dhaka–Tangail–Rangpur highway, 21 on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway, 43 on the Dhaka–Sylhet highway, 45 on the Dhaka–Chattogram highway, 9 on the Dhaka–Cox’s Bazar highway, 14 on the Dhaka–Barishal highway, and 6 on the Jashore–Khulna highway.
Minister again defends extortion
At the press conference, when asked about steps to stop extortion on roads during Eid travel, Minister Sheikh Robiul Alam said there is no scope for taking any unethical advantage centering on Eid travel.
However, if owners’ or workers’ associations collect specified funds legally and in a registered manner for their welfare funds, it cannot be called extortion.
In response to a question about whether the government is thereby legitimising extortion, the minister said that if any association or organisation lacks legal validity and collects money arbitrarily from owners or workers, it will be considered extortion. If specific complaints are made, immediate action will be taken and strict measures will be enforced against those involved.
Earlier, at his first press conference after assuming office on 19 February, Sheikh Robiul Alam had said, “What is called transport ‘chanda’ on the roads—I do not see it exactly as extortion. There are owners’ associations and workers’ associations; they spend it for their welfare. It is like an unwritten rule. I would call it extortion when someone does not want to pay but is forced to. Owners’ associations collect money at a fixed rate and intend to use it for the welfare of the owners. There may be debate about how much of it is actually used, but they do this on the basis of mutual understanding.”
There is no provision in the Road Transport Act allowing the collection of such funds for the welfare of transport owners or workers. In the past, during the governments of both Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Awami League, the Road Transport Ministry attempted to legalise the collection of such funds in the name of owners’ and workers’ organisations.
However, the initiative did not proceed due to criticism. There are allegations that money is collected daily from each vehicle in the transport sector. As a result, fares for passenger buses and goods vehicles increase, ultimately affecting ordinary people.
15 million people to leave Dhaka for Eid
At the press conference it was also stated that a series of meetings had been held with all relevant agencies of the road, rail and water transport sectors, along with owners’ and workers’ organisations and law enforcement agencies, to ensure safe and comfortable Eid travel.
Regarding the decisions taken in those meetings, Minister Sheikh Robiul Alam said that around 15 million people are expected to leave Dhaka within two to three days before Eid, which is a major challenge. However, all relevant departments will be more active than ever before, and a comfortable Eid journey will be ensured through coordinated preparations.
When asked about ways to reduce fares of air-conditioned (AC) buses, which often double during Eid travel, the minister said no one will be allowed to charge more than the fixed fare. Immediate action will be taken if there are allegations of overcharging or irregularities.
Even one taka above the set fare will lead to action against the transport service, and if necessary the route permit may be cancelled. In addition, law-enforcement agencies, the Highway Police and mobile courts will strengthen monitoring on the roads.
However, officials at the Road Transport Ministry say the government does not set fares for AC buses. Taking advantage of this, owners of AC buses often charge fares at their discretion during Eid or other festivals. The road transport minister may not be aware of this matter.
The minister also said makeshift roadside shops, illegal parking and battery-run vehicles will be controlled on highways to ensure smooth Eid travel. Vehicles that are unfit for operation or at risk of breakdown will not be allowed on the roads. At the same time, instructions have been given to quickly complete ongoing road repair works to keep traffic flowing normally.
He added that garment factories have decided to grant holidays in phases so that excessive pressure does not build up at once. Instructions have also been given to keep additional buses of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation ready if necessary, so that passengers can reach their destinations without disruption.
Among the decisions taken to ensure smooth Eid travel are: CCTV surveillance and mobile courts at the five terminals in Dhaka; automatic toll booths at the Padma Bridge, Jamuna Bridge, and Karnaphuli Tunnel; suspension of truck and covered-van movement on highways from March 17 to 23; ensuring sufficient ferries for passenger crossings; and arrangements for launch services in the Kanchan Bridge and Bosila areas of the capital.
State Minister for Rail and Road Transport Habibur Rashid, State Minister for Shipping and Bridge Division Rajib Ahsan, President of the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation and BNP leader Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, along with top leaders of transport owners’ and workers’ organisations, secretaries of various ministries and senior officials, also present at the press conference.