Eid travel: 207 congestion-prone points identified on highways

In response to a question about whether the government is thereby legitimising extortion, the minister said that if any association or organisation lacks legal validity and collects money arbitrarily from owners or workers, it will be considered extortion. If specific complaints are made, immediate action will be taken and strict measures will be enforced against those involved.

Earlier, at his first press conference after assuming office on 19 February, Sheikh Robiul Alam had said, “What is called transport ‘chanda’ on the roads—I do not see it exactly as extortion. There are owners’ associations and workers’ associations; they spend it for their welfare. It is like an unwritten rule. I would call it extortion when someone does not want to pay but is forced to. Owners’ associations collect money at a fixed rate and intend to use it for the welfare of the owners. There may be debate about how much of it is actually used, but they do this on the basis of mutual understanding.”

There is no provision in the Road Transport Act allowing the collection of such funds for the welfare of transport owners or workers. In the past, during the governments of both Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Awami League, the Road Transport Ministry attempted to legalise the collection of such funds in the name of owners’ and workers’ organisations.

However, the initiative did not proceed due to criticism. There are allegations that money is collected daily from each vehicle in the transport sector. As a result, fares for passenger buses and goods vehicles increase, ultimately affecting ordinary people.