Commonwealth, EU to deploy large observer missions for upcoming polls

The Commonwealth and the European Union (EU) are among the leading international organisations set to deploy large teams of election observers for Bangladesh's upcoming general election and the referendum, scheduled for 12 February.

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing said this today, Thursday referring to messages received in Dhaka.

Former President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo will lead the 14-member Commonwealth Observer Group, Commonwealth Secretary-General Hon. Shirley Botchwey announced in London earlier this month.

President Akufo-Addo will be joined by experts from across the Commonwealth with professional backgrounds in politics, law, media, gender, and election administration.