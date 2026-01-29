Commonwealth, EU to deploy large observer missions for upcoming polls
The Commonwealth and the European Union (EU) are among the leading international organisations set to deploy large teams of election observers for Bangladesh's upcoming general election and the referendum, scheduled for 12 February.
The Chief Adviser's Press Wing said this today, Thursday referring to messages received in Dhaka.
Former President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo will lead the 14-member Commonwealth Observer Group, Commonwealth Secretary-General Hon. Shirley Botchwey announced in London earlier this month.
President Akufo-Addo will be joined by experts from across the Commonwealth with professional backgrounds in politics, law, media, gender, and election administration.
The Observer Group will be supported by a secretariat team led by Linford Andrews, Head and Adviser of the Electoral Support Section.
In a statement issued on 21 January, the Commonwealth said the Observer Group's mandate is to independently assess whether the electoral process and referendum are conducted in a credible, transparent, and inclusive manner.
"The group will report on the conduct of the electoral process in line with the standards to which Bangladesh has committed itself, including its national laws," the statement said.
The Commonwealth Observer Group includes Jeffrey Salim Waheed, former Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives; David John Francis, former Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone; Ras Adiba Mohd Radzi, former senator of Malaysia, as well as representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, Canada, Fiji, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, the United Kingdom, and Zambia.
The Commonwealth announcement followed confirmation from the European Union that around 200 observers from the 27 EU member states, along with Norway, Switzerland, and Canada, would join the EU's Election Observation Mission (EOM) in Bangladesh.
The EU EOM will be led by Chief Observer Ivars Ijabs, a Member of the European Parliament from Latvia.
It will include at least seven other Members of the European Parliament-Lukas Mandl (Austria), Lor nt Vincze (Romania), Tom s Zdechovsky (Czechia), Leire Paj¡n (Spain), Serban Dimitrie Sturdza (Romania), Michael McNamara (Ireland), and Catarina Vieira (Netherlands)-who will visit Bangladesh between 10 February and 14 February.
The EU EOM began its activities with the arrival of a core team on 29 December. The core team comprises 11 analysts, supported by logistical and security experts, and is assessing all stages of the electoral process, including legal, political, electoral, and media aspects.
In addition, 56 long-term observers were deployed on 17 January across all administrative divisions.
They are monitoring electoral developments in their respective areas and reporting to the core team in Dhaka. Shortly before the election day, they will be joined by 90 short-term observers.
On the election day, the mission will be further reinforced by observers from diplomatic missions accredited in Bangladesh and Members of the European Parliament, who will observe voting, counting, and the tabulation of results.
The EU said its observers would strictly adhere to the international code of conduct for election observation, maintaining neutrality and impartiality and refraining from any interference in the electoral process.
Lamiya Morshed, Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator, who is supporting the coordination of election observer visits on behalf of the interim government, said confirmations from international organisations and countries were increasing daily.
"We feel really encouraged to see the growing interest from election observers from countries and organisations, which reflects their confidence in the Interim Government and the Bangladesh Election Commission to hold a free and fair election," she said.
Nearly 2,000 candidates, including representatives from more than 50 political parties and independents, are contesting 300 parliamentary seats. The election will be held simultaneously with a referendum on the July reform charter.