No discussion over corridor for Myanmar: Khalilur

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman today ruled out any possibility of allowing a corridor through Bangladesh for Myanmar, saying the government has neither discussed nor intends to discuss such a proposal with any party.

“There has been no discussion with anyone regarding giving a ‘corridor’ to Myanmar through Bangladesh, and we will not even discuss it,” Khalilur Rahman said at a media briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy here.

He clarified that current discussions with the United Nations (UN) are solely focused on facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid such as food and medicine through some channels, to Myanmar’s Rakhine State, which is facing a serious humanitarian crisis.

Khalilur Rahman emphasised that any future decisions in this regard will be made in consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

“We can’t give anyone any free pass,” he added, underscoring the importance of protecting Bangladesh’s national interests.