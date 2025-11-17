Jahangir Kabir Nanok’s 57 bank accounts frozen

A Dhaka court has ordered the freezing of 57 bank accounts belonging to former minister of textiles and jute, Jahangir Kabir Nanok, his wife Syeda Arzuman Banu and entities linked to their interests.

Dhaka metropolitan acting senior special judge Shihab Uddin Ahmed issued the order following a petition submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). A total of Tk 2,89,89,356 is held in these accounts.

According to Md Riaz Hossain, bench assistant of the concerned court, ACC deputy director Moniruzzaman filed the petition seeking the freeze order, which the court subsequently approved.