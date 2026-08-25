So many infections, deaths despite vaccination ‘unusual’

Vaccination normally reduces disease transmission. Even if the decline is gradual, infections are expected to decrease. But Bangladesh conducted a nationwide measles vaccination campaign in mid-May, and infections and deaths have not declined. More than 1,000 people are still contracting measles or showing measles-like symptoms every day, and deaths are continuing.

In the latest 24-hour period—from 8:00 am Sunday to 8:00 am Monday—five people died with measles-like symptoms. During the same period, 1,232 people were identified with measles or measles-like symptoms.

Public health specialist Professor Be-Nazir Ahmed told Prothom Alo yesterday, “The measles situation in Bangladesh is abnormal and unprecedented. Many children did not receive vaccines because of negligence during the interim government’s tenure.