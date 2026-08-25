Measles situation
So many infections, deaths despite vaccination ‘unusual’
Vaccination normally reduces disease transmission. Even if the decline is gradual, infections are expected to decrease. But Bangladesh conducted a nationwide measles vaccination campaign in mid-May, and infections and deaths have not declined. More than 1,000 people are still contracting measles or showing measles-like symptoms every day, and deaths are continuing.
In the latest 24-hour period—from 8:00 am Sunday to 8:00 am Monday—five people died with measles-like symptoms. During the same period, 1,232 people were identified with measles or measles-like symptoms.
Public health specialist Professor Be-Nazir Ahmed told Prothom Alo yesterday, “The measles situation in Bangladesh is abnormal and unprecedented. Many children did not receive vaccines because of negligence during the interim government’s tenure.
Under the current government, poor management of measles vaccination and treatment has allowed the infections and deaths to continue. The current government could have corrected the previous government’s mistakes, but that did not happen. I do not think even African countries are facing such a situation.”
From 15 March to 24 August this year, 169,139 people were identified with measles or measles-like symptoms across the country. During this period, 839 people died with measles-like symptoms, while 99 deaths were confirmed to have been caused by measles. A total of 131,664 patients were discharged from hospitals during the same period.
The measles outbreak began at the start of this year. Infections started increasing in March and the situation became more serious in April. According to WHO data, the number of measles cases in Bangladesh suddenly reached 5,000 in March. The figure crossed 20,000 in April and stood at around 15,000 in May.
After the outbreak began, the government launched a special vaccination campaign in April for children aged six months to five years. However, 4.6 million children were left out of the campaign.
Health authorities had estimated that there were 18,015,064 children in this age group who needed measles vaccination, but 22.6 million children in the same age group were covered by the vitamin A campaign in June. Three months later, in mid-August, the government announced a decision to vaccinate another 1.6 million children against measles and rubella.
Public health specialist Mushtuq Husain told Prothom Alo yesterday, “Health officials realised this huge error three months later. This is an example of our limitless failure. Unfortunately, hundreds of children are paying the price.”
The highest number of patients with measles-like symptoms in the past 24 hours was recorded in Dhaka, with 406 cases. Chattogram reported 307, Barishal 153, Sylhet 101, Khulna 73, Mymensingh 53, Rajshahi 30 and Rangpur 26 suspected cases.
From 15 March to 24 August, Dhaka recorded the highest number of confirmed measles cases at 10,979. Chattogram had 2,631 cases, followed by Rajshahi with 1,418, Sylhet 1,003, Mymensingh 751, Barishal 765, Khulna 485 and Rangpur 455.
Health Secretary Quamruzzaman Chowdhury recently announced a fresh vaccination drive, saying, “There are some pockets where not all children aged six months to five years received the vaccine. All of them will be vaccinated. We still have 1.6 million doses available.”
Public health specialist Mushtuq Husain has recommended procuring measles vaccines for children aged 12 to 15 as well to help prevent the ongoing transmission and deaths.