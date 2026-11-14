Shahjalal Airport's third terminal to partially open on 16 December
The government plans to partially open the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on 16 December. Initially, the terminal will begin operations with four flights.
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat announced this at a meeting on preparations for the inauguration and operation of the third terminal at the conference room of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Saturday morning.
At the meeting, the minister said opening the third terminal was an important commitment of the current government.
The prime minister’s directives must be given the highest priority to ensure that operations begin on schedule. All relevant agencies must complete their respective tasks within the stipulated timeframe.
The meeting discussed various issues, including the activation of the required immigration booths before the terminal opens, installation of baggage belts and scanners, trial operations and signing of agreements.
Representatives of the relevant agencies exchanged views on progress and identified the steps needed to complete the remaining work.
M Rashiduzzaman Millat said the collective efforts of all concerned over a long period had brought the third terminal to the stage where it was ready to begin operations.
He urged the relevant agencies to implement the decisions taken at the meeting on time.
Among those present were Invest Bangladesh Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Dhaka-18 MP SM Jahangir Hossain, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Gias Uddin, Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary Nurunnahar Chowdhury, and National Board of Revenue Chairman Ahsan Habib.