Shahjalal Airport's third terminal to partially open on 16 December

The government plans to partially open the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on 16 December. Initially, the terminal will begin operations with four flights.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat announced this at a meeting on preparations for the inauguration and operation of the third terminal at the conference room of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Saturday morning.

At the meeting, the minister said opening the third terminal was an important commitment of the current government.

The prime minister’s directives must be given the highest priority to ensure that operations begin on schedule. All relevant agencies must complete their respective tasks within the stipulated timeframe.