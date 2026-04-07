EVMs bought for Tk 40b now burden on EC

The 150,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) purchased for the 11th parliamentary election in 2018 have now become a burden on the Election Commission (EC). These devices, bought at a cost of nearly Tk 40 billion, have become unusable.

As their lifespan has expired, the EC wants to dispose of the EVMs by burning them. However, it is currently unable to do so. This is because the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating allegations of corruption in the procurement of the EVMs.

There are also audit objections from the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General. The EC is unable to make a decision, fearing that burning the devices could create new complications. Moreover, clearance from the Department of Environment would be required to burn them.

An official of the Department of Environment told Prothom Alo that EVM contain batteries, circuit boards, and memory chips. Burning them in the open would cause air pollution, which is harmful to the environment.

If these devices are disposed of randomly instead of in landfills, they would cause soil pollution. However, no application has yet been submitted to them regarding the burning of these devices, he added.