Stop fraud or face 'dire consequences': Nurul Haque warns recruiters

If the recruiting agencies fail to end syndicates and fraudulent practices targeting migrant workers, ‘dire consequences’ await them, warns Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment State Minister Md Nurul Haque on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of an online Complaint Management Module at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka, he urged those ‘sucking the blood of the common people’ through illegal syndicates in the migration sector to reform themselves immediately.

The complaint platform, launched jointly by the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) and Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), aims to provide a faster and more effective grievance redress mechanism for migrant workers and their families.