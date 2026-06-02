Govt to extend full support to pharmaceutical industry

The government will provide all necessary support to facilitate the growth of Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry, boost exports, ensure the production of high-quality medicines and guarantee affordable access to medicines for consumers.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has also assured industry leaders that all existing obstacles facing the sector will be addressed.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) disclosed this following a meeting with the prime minister at the Secretariat on Monday.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, BAPI President and Managing Director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Abdul Muktadir outlined the discussions.